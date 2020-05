Simone Missick on "All Rise" virtual episode and coronavirus impact The CBS drama "All Rise" is the first primetime scripted series to produce a virtual episode that reflects the realities of the coronavirus. In Monday night's special episode, recorded using FaceTime and Zoom, Judge Lola Carmichael, played by actress Simone Missick, must preside over a virtual bench trial during a mandatory shelter-in-place order. Missick joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the unique episode.