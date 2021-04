Simone Biles reflects on historic Olympic triumphs Nineteen-year-old U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is a breakout star of the Rio Olympics. After winning the floor exercise Tuesday night, the Texan is coming home with five medals -- four gold, which means she's now won more gold at a single Olympics than any other U.S. gymnast. Simon Biles joins "CBS This Morning" from Rio to discuss her historic wins and favorite Olympic moments.