Watch CBS News

Simone Biles makes gymnastics history again

Simone Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault internationally at the World Artistic Gymnastic Championships in Belgium. The maneuver will be renamed Biles II, the fifth skill named after the 26-year-old.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.