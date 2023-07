Simon Pegg on returning as Benji Dunn in "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" "CBS Mornings" is marking the release of the new movie "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" this week. Star Simon Pegg joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss returning for a fifth time as fan favorite character, Benji Dunn, his memories from the set, the strikes in Hollywood and the role of A.I. in art.