Silk Road mastermind Ross Ulbricht sentenced to life in prison The biggest criminal trial in the history of the internet is over and so is Ulbricht’s freedom.He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Ulbricht was convicted of creating and operating the site which allowed users to anonymously trade drugs and weapons. WIRED Magazine tackles the rise and fall of Silk Road in a two-part feature in its May and June issues and senior writer Andy Greenberg joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss Friday’s sentencing.