Signs of sudden cardiac arrest could show up early New research finds sudden cardiac arrest isn’t so sudden. The study shows many patients miss or even ignore the early warning signs that may begin showing up weeks earlier. The survival rate for sudden cardiac arrest is less than seven percent, but with early detection and medical intervention, that rate jumps to 32 percent. Lenox Hill Hospital cardiologist Dr. Tara Narula joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the warning signs.