Significant impact of jury selection in Bill Cosby trial Jury selection continues Tuesday in Bill Cosby's trial. Cosby was charged in 2015 with aggravated indecent assault against a Temple University employee in 2004. Twelve jurors and six alternates will be selected from an especially large jury pool of about 3,000. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss key characteristics the defense and prosecution will be looking for in jurors and the impact jury selection could have on the trial's outcome.