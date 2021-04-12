Significance of Iraqi forces' fight to take back Ramadi from ISIS Iraqi forces are reporting progress in their battle to defeat ISIS fighters in the key city of Ramadi. ISIS has been in control of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, since May. The Iraqi offensive is winning back parts of the city amid fierce fighting, and the government says it will regain control within days. Former CIA deputy director and CBS News senior security contributor Michael Morell joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss the significance of this setback for ISIS.