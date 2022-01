Sidney Poitier, trailblazing actor and activist, dies at age 94 Legendary actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94. The Oscar-winner's celebrated career, which included films like "In the Heat of the Night" and "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," helped open doors for countless others in Hollywood. "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Kevin Frazier joins CBSN with more on Poitier's legacy.