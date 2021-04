Should you be all-in on all-inclusive resorts? The concept of the all-inclusive resort, offering travelers a range of vacation options from family-friendly to high-end luxury, has been around for more than 60 years. But you'll want to check the fine print on your reservation, because all-inclusive doesn't always mean what it implies. CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg shows us some pitfalls to avoid, and his picks for the best all-inclusive resorts.