Should driverless cars make ethical decisions? A new study published in Science magazine asks how self-driving cars should act. More than 75 percent of participants in one survey favor cars that would sacrifice one passenger rather than kill 10 pedestrians. But overall, the study found people prefer to ride in a driverless car that protects passengers at all costs. CBS News contributor Nicholas Thompson, editor of NewYorker.com, joins "CBS This Morning" to explain the study's findings and why it is challenging to program ethics into machines.