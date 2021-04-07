Live

Watch CBSN Live

Shots fired at U.S. Consulate in Turkey

Gunmen fired shots at the American Consulate in Istanbul, but no injuries have been reported. It was one of a series of attacks that killed at least eight people in Turkey's largest city. Holly Williams reports from Hatay, Turkey.
