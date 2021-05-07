Shopping for hops: Brewers' annual journey to find the best hops The craft beer movement in the U.S. has been powered by hops, the flower that gives beer a wide range of flavor. The American craft beer industry produces just over 12 percent of the beer brewed in America, but consumes a staggering 40 percent of domestically grown hops. Most of that crop comes from the Yakima Valley in Washington state, where top brewers head every September to personally shop for their hops. Dana Jacobson reports.