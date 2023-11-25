Watch CBS News

Shoppers flock to malls over Thanksgiving weekend

While a large portion of holiday shopping now occurs online, malls across the U.S. were still busy with shoppers over Thanksgiving weekend, many of whom prefer the social experience of shopping in person. Elise Preston reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.