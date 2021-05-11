Live

FBI investigating shooting outside NSA headquarters

The FBI is investigating a shooting outside the NSA in Fort Meade, Maryland. A black SUV crashed outside, and video shows bullet holes in the windshield. CBS New justice reporter Paula Reid breaks down what we know so far.
