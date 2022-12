Shooting outside Georgia Walmart wounds one: CBS News Flash Dec. 8, 2022 A shooting outside a Walmart in Marietta, Georgia left one person wounded. Responding officers determined the gunfire was between two separate groups. Several people have been detained for questioning. Children's painkillers are in high demand but short supply as respiratory illnesses continue to rise. And Time magazine has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its Person of the Year, calling this year's choice "the most clear-cut in memory."