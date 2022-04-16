Ukraine Crisis
CBS News App
Show Schedule
Newsletters
Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Here's what Biden, Harris and their spouses paid in 2021 taxes
Wildfires rage in West, destroying homes and forcing thousands to evacuate
Arrest in Georgia gun range triple homicide
California teen who vanished three years ago found alive in Utah
12 injured in South Carolina mall shooting; three people detained
Russia warns U.S. against further arming Ukraine
Knife-wielding 14-year-old girl scares intruder out of her home, police say
Twitter adopts "poison pill" plan to block Elon Musk's acquisition
The Neptune: The missiles that struck Russia's flagship, the Moskva
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Shooting in South Carolina mall leaves several injured
At least 10 people were wounded in a shooting at a mall in South Carolina on Saturday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On