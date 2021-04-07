Live

Shooting death of girl sparks outrage in Ferguson

Jamyla Bolden, 9, was doing her homework when a bullet came through her a window and killed her. The shooting happened just a few blocks from where Michael Brown was shot by police in Ferguson, Missouri, last summer. Cory Stark reports.
