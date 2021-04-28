"Shoot Like a Girl": Air Force vet on fighting for gender equality Helicopter pilot Maj. Mary Jennings Hegar and her crew were shot down by the Taliban in 2009 during a rescue mission outside Kandahar, Afghanistan. Despite her wounds, she fought back and saved the lives of her crew and patients, earning a Purple Heart. Hegar joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her new book, "Shoot Like a Girl: One Woman's Dramatic Fight in Afghanistan and on the Home Front," where she chronicles her battles in and out of the military.