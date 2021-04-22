Live

Watch CBSN Live

Shimon Peres on Face the Nation in 1975

Former Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres, who passed away this week, sat for an interview with "Face the Nation " in 1975 to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, broader Middle Eastern politics, and more
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.