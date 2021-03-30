Live

Shiite rebels intensify attacks in Yemen

Shiite Houthi rebels have taken control of the presidential palace in the Yemeni capital, an army commander says, describing the move as a "coup." CBS News' Margaret Brennan has more on the latest developments.
