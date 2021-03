Shia LaBeouf pleads guilty in "Cabaret" incident Actor Shia LaBeouf pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an incident in June when he disrupted a performance of "Cabaret" on Broadway. Plus, Nill Hader and Kristen Wiig star in "The Skeleton Twins" which premieres this week. Suzanne Marques reports on the day's top entertainment stories.