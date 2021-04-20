Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sheriff Lupe Valdez speaks at the DNC

Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez spoke at the DNC about her experience serving as a Hispanic female officer and sheriff. She encouraged unity during a difficult time for law enforcement and said violence is not the answer.
