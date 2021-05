Sheriff defiant amid accusations he turned jail into personal piggy bank An Alabama sheriff was defiant Friday as he defended his practice of taking leftover money from inmates' food budget. "This is a jail, this is not a bed and breakfast," Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin said. "If you're used to eating grandma's fried chicken, ordering pizza several times a week, you're not going to be happy." CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann has the story.