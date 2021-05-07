Live

Shemar Moore on new CBS show "S.W.A.T."

The highly anticipated new series "S.W.A.T." premieres on CBS next week. After leaving "Criminal Minds," Shemar Moore stars as the lead sergeant of a specialized tactical police unit in Los Angeles. Moore joined CBSN to talk about the new show.
