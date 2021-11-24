Live

Shelter animals find homes for the holidays

A shelter in Virginia is allowing people to foster animals during the holidays, alleviating the loneliness that some may feel this time of year. Some of the cats and dogs are finding their forever homes. Ben Tracy shares more.
