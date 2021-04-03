Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sheila Trott's mother interviewed by police

Margret Byers was questioned by investigators before Kelly Brennan's battered body was found on Feb. 16, 2010. Listen to audio excerpts of her recorded statements, which ultimately helped investigators with their case against her daughter.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.