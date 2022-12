Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee calls for humane approach to migrant situation at southern border Tens of thousands of migrants are waiting at the southern border as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to rule on Title 42, the pandemic-era policy which allows border officials to expel asylum-seekers on public health grounds. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat from Texas, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the situation and what solutions might look like.