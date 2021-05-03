Shark resarcher on what we can learn from great whites Nearly five years ago, fishermen and scientists of Ocearch made history when a 2,000-pound shark named Genie was the first great white captured, tagged and released in the north Atlantic Ocean. On Friday, Ocearch's team will make its next expedition in Montauk, aiming to tag juvenile great white sharks. Ocearch's Founding Chairman and Expedition Leader Chris Fischer joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about tagging mature male sharks, the importance of sharks in the ocean and shark research.