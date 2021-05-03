Live

Watch CBSN Live

Shark attacks swimmer off Florida beach

A man swimming at a south Florida beach was bitten on both legs by a shark. A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the unidentified man was swimming Sunday afternoon off Haulover Beach when he was attacked.
