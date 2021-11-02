WorldView: Shanghai Disneyland shut down over COVID-19 case On Sunday, Shanghai Disneyland closed down and barred people inside from leaving after a visitor tested positive for COVID-19. Barclays boss Jes Staley stepped down after an inquiry into his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. A high-rise building under construction collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria. And satellite photos confirm Russia is massing troops and military equipment on the border with Ukraine. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee has a roundup from London.