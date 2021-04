Shake Shack creators on stock, expansion and future The very popular burger chain “Shake Shack” is back in the headlines and sizzling on Wall Street. After going public in January, the company’s stock price has quadrupled and is now valued at more than $3 billion. Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer and CEO Randy Garutti join “CBS This Morning” to discuss hints of a widening menu, and the plan to open new stores.