Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl faces life in prison after pleading guilty to desertion Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl spent five years as a prisoner of the Taliban. Now a military judge will decide how long he will spend as a prisoner in the U.S. Bergdahl pleaded guilty last week to desertion and endangering his fellow troops. He was captured in 2009 after he abandoned his post in Afghanistan. DeMarco Morgan reports.