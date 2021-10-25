Severe weather threatens millions across the nation Residents on the East Coast are now bracing for the season's first nor'easter, as severe weather threatens tens of millions of Americans from the Pacific Northwest to New England. CBS news lead national correspondent David Begnaud reports on the impact of a record-breaking bomb cyclone on the West Coast, and CBS news meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN to discuss the severe weather across the nation this week.