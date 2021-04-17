Live

Watch CBSN Live

Severe weather sweeps through Southern Plains

Violent storms are racing through the Southern Plains, with at least one tornado tearing through the Oklahoma countryside Monday evening. Severe weather threatens more than 40 million people, from the Gulf Coast up to Iowa. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
