Live

Watch CBSN Live

Severe weather causing travel headaches

Nearly 800 flights were either delayed or cancelled Tuesday, a day after severe weather forced the cancellation of nearly 1,400 flights. Adriana Diaz is at Chicago's O'Hare airport where travelers are dealing with an avalanche of problems.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.