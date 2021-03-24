Live

Watch CBSN Live

Severe storms lead to dramatic rescues in Arizona

Nearly five inches of rain fell north of Phoenix Tuesday, which caused severe flash flooding throughout the area. In one dramatic instance, a home was moved 10 feet off of its foundation. Christina Estes of Phoenix CBS affiliate KPHO reports.
