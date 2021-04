Severe storm threatens over 50 million Americans A powerful spring storm is battering parts of the country's mid-section. Hail and thunderstorms struck the Dallas-Fort Worth area Wednesday. In Arkansas, the severe weather damaged at least seven homes. Heavy snow north of Colorado Springs stranded drivers, forcing many to be rescued. The blizzard also shut down Denver's airport. The severe weather threatens more than 57 million Americans. Adriana Diaz reports from Green Bay, Wisconsin, where a blizzard warning is in effect.