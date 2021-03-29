Live

Severe Internet outages hit North Korea

Outages and connectivity problems have riddled North Korea’s Internet over the past few days, culminating in a widespread outage Monday. The outage comes after the Sony hack, which was traced back to North Korea. Bob Orr reports.
