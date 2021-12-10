Several U.S. states see record COVID hospitalizations fueled by Delta variant The FDA authorized booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for Americans as young as 16 on Thursday. The move comes as the Delta variant continues to drive an increase in cases and hospitalizations across the country. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports on the recent surge in cases in several U.S. states. Then, emergency medicine physician Dr. Anand Swaminathan joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.