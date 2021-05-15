Several states running low on gas as Colonial Pipeline restores service Some states in the southeastern U.S. are running dangerously low on gas following last week's cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline. AAA says it will take a few more days before fuel is flowing normally. This comes as President Biden signed a cybersecurity executive order on Thursday to help prevent similar hacks from happening in the future. Tia Mitchell, a Washington correspondent for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.