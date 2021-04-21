Live

Watch CBSN Live

Several sponsors drop Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte has lost several sponsors, including Speedo and Ralph Lauren, after lying about being robbed in Rio. Ken Ungar, president of the national sports marketing agency Charge, joins CBSN to discuss what this means for the swimmer's future.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.