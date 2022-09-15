CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Judge names special master to review documents seized in Trump search
Biden to meet with Griner, Whelan families amid U.S.-Russia talks
GOP governors send migrants to island and D.C. streets, escalating border feud
Judge denies DOJ request to regain access to some documents seized in Trump search
5 people injured in bomb squad training exercise accident
Mass grave found in recaptured city in Ukraine, Zelenskyy says
Woman accused of calling in hoax bomb threat to Boston Children's Hospital
Mars rover reaches fertile terrain in search for clues about past life
Terrorist attack victims ask Biden for help with frozen Afghan funds
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovation and Disruption Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Several people hurt after training exercise mishap at prison in Skippack Township
The FBI has taken over the investigation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On