Settlement proposed in San Francisco "sanctuary city" lawsuit In late 2015, an undocumented immigrant went to a San Francisco police station because his stolen car had been recovered. Officers then arrested Pedro Figueroa-Zarceno and handed him over to federal immigration officers, who detained him for two months. The man sued, alleging the city violated its own so-called "sanctuary city" policy. A settlement proposal is awaiting approval by city supervisors. Joe Vazquez of CBS station KPIX-TV reports.