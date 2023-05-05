Watch CBS News

Settlement money available to some TurboTax users

Some users of TurboTax could receive payments of up to $85 each as part of a $141 million settlement Intuit reached in a lawsuit alleging that it deceived some lower income customers into paying for tax services that should have been free.
