$18.85 million settlement reached in Lamborghini crash that killed Los Angeles woman The family of a California woman killed when a 17-year-old driver crashed a Lamborghini into her car has reached an $18.85 million settlement in the case, attorneys announced Wednesday. Monique Munoz, 32, was on her way home from work when the Lamborghini SUV driven by Brendan Khuri ran a red light. Chris Holmstrom reports for CBS Los Angeles.