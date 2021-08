Seth Doane on the growing addiction to anti-anxiety medication, debilitating withdrawal symptoms 60 Minutes+ correspondent, Seth Doane, reports on how drugs like Xanax have upended the lives of some young Americans. Xanax, one of several anti-anxiety drugs, known as benzos can be addictive and ​​withdrawing from them can be grueling. In 2020, 91 million prescript​ions were written for benzos, but their makers say they have helped millions and can be safe and effective.​