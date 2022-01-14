Setbacks for Biden as voting bill stalls, Supreme Court blocks vaccination order President Biden is focusing on his administration's successes Friday as he prepares to speak about funding that will soon be allocated thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill. That comes a day after his push for voting rights legislation hit a roadblock in Congress and the Supreme Court rejected his vaccine-or-testing requirement for big businesses. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Enrique Acevedo on CBSN about the president's next moves and his meeting with Senators Sinema and Manchin.