Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sessions' recusal further complicates the ongoing Russia investigation

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' announced his recusal from any Justice Department investigation involving Russia meddling in the election. The move comes amid revelations of Sessions' contact with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the final months of the campaigns, as well as allegations that he misled Congress about the meetings under oath. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins "Red & Blue" to discuss the timeline of events.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.