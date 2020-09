Sesame Street's Elmo launches new book to help young children cope with a school year like no other As more than 8 million preschoolers and kindergarteners head back to school, Sesame Street's Elmo is releasing a new picture book, "Heroes Wear Masks: Elmo's Super Adventure" to teach children how to stay safe while returning to the classroom. Vladimir Duthiers sits down with Elmo to talk about what's in the book and shares some advice everyone can use.